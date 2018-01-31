Trump's Fearful State of the Union

What scares President Trump, and what makes him feel safe? The pursuit of safety was one of the central themes of his State of the Union speech, delivered before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. Near the beginning of the address, after what has become an obligatory line of diagnosis—“The state of our union is strong, because our people are strong”—Trump added, more quickly, “And together we are building a safe, strong, and proud America.” What became only slightly clearer, over the next hour, was how those pieces—safety, strength, pride—relate to and rely on one another. What binds them together for Trump, it seems, is fear.