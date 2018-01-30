Sessions Is Returning Law & Order to the Justice Department

Edwin Meese, USA Today January 30, 2018

Sessions Is Returning Law & Order to the Justice Department
AP

On the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration and in the days leading up to his first State of the Union address, observers have rightfully pointed out the important accomplishments of his administration so far, including deregulation, tax reform and the appointment of exceptional judges to the federal bench. Largely unnoticed has been the extraordinary work that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has done in the Department of Justice to create a Reaganesque resurgence of law and order.

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site