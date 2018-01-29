Wait for the Facts on FBI 'Corruption'

Many Republicans and Trump-supporting commentators have embarrassed themselves in recent weeks with their wild-eyed and absurd conspiracy theories about the deep state. While the insurrectionist language from some of them might please the InfoWars corner of the conservative movement, it's deeply irresponsible.Fox Business anchor Lou Dobbs called FBI officials agents of treason. Commenting on FBI director Christopher Wray, a Republican and a Trump appointee, he cried: Lock him out of his office, confiscate all documents, records, computers, phones, keys, and begin investigation! He told his 1.6 million Twitter followers that the top Department of Justice and FBI officials are every bit as dangerous as our enemies and announced that it may be time to declare war outright on the deep state.The cause of such hysteria was a fragment of a message between two text-happy, anti-Trump FBI officials, investigator Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, his colleague and mistress. The message was sent the day after Donald Trump's election and included a reference to a secret society. For days, these two words were all the public knew about the text. Yet elected officials sprinted to the cameras to hype their hypotheses about a republic-shaking FBI conspiracy.