Trump Shared a Vision of Economic Progress in Davos

The World Economic Forum just concluded in Davos, Switzerland. As a longtime participant in the annual gathering, I know that some years are good, some years are great. And in some years, history is made. At this year's event, President Donald J. Trump shared with major business and political leaders from around the world his vision for and optimism in the American economy. They can once again look to the United States as one of the most competitive and lucrative places to invest in the world, because "America is open for business.