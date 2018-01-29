Trump Has Changed the Way Global Leaders View America

Vicente Fox, NBC News January 29, 2018

Trump Has Changed the Way Global Leaders View America
CNBC

America is great. It's always been great — we don’t need to “make it great again”. I actually think that it’s always going to be great. But I want to emphasize that America could be greater if it sees itself as more than just the United States, if it sees itself as a part of a larger America. All all of us together — Canada, the United States and Mexico, The North American continent — could be the strongest, most competitive region in the world and the largest consumer market in the world.

 

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Related Articles

©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site