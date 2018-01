With Joe Arpaio’s announcement that he is running for Senate, Arizona is poised to have its Alabama Moment. The national media will descend, and the spotlight will focus on the state. The rest of the country will line up to pass judgment on every word, cough, and bit of froth to escape Sheriff Joe’s lips. Countless chat-show segments will be devoted to Arizonans’ thoughts on race, immigration, and the appropriateness of a recently pardoned felon running for high office.