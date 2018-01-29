Keep Trump From Firing Mueller on a Whim

President Trump, the New York Times was the first to report Thursday night, tried to fire special counsel Robert S. Mueller III last summer, only to be thwarted by White House Counsel Don McGahn, who threatened to quit if the president went through with it. That episode may well have marked the beginning of a broader softening toward Mueller’s investigation, as reflected in the less antagonistic stance the Trump administration has been taking toward the special counsel in recent weeks.
Read Full Article »