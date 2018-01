Leonard Leo didn’t intend to stay long in Washington, D.C.

When he was a brand new law school graduate, Leo received an offer to clerk for Judge Randall Rader on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in 1989. He and his then-fiancée, Sally, planned for a temporary, one-year stay in D.C.



She would transfer to Washington with her job at the Naval Air Systems Command in New Jersey, and when his clerkship ended, they would return to the Garden State.