Why Donald Trump Will Fit Right In at Davos

President Trump is off to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the annual World Economic Forum. Some commentators are billing the trip as a great showdown between the Make America Great Again populist firebrand and the globalist plutocrats who make up much of the Davos crowd. “Mr Trump, political agent provocateur, scourge of the global elite, blunt-speaking polite-society-gate-crasher, tribune of the deplorables, will indeed ascend the famous Swiss mountain and address well-heeled, bien-pensant, self-appointed leaders of the globalist establishment—right in the inner sanctum of their most sacred temple,” Gerard Baker, the editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, wrote in a special Davos-themed section of the paper.