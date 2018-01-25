The Invisible Crisis in Europe

America’s immigration debate in recent days has been marked by grandstanding, brinkmanship, and not a little absurdity. Its tone has been degraded, owing mainly to You-Know-Who. But at least Americans are getting to have a debate. That is more than can be said for much of Western and Northern Europe, where mainstream parties for decades have suppressed debate about immigration and assimilation. The result has been a massive crisis of social cohesion and physical security–one that remains invisible to those, on both sides of the Atlantic, who treat any dissent from the policy status quo as beyond the pale.