Let's Wait and See About 'Corruption' at the FBI

The heated rhetoric from Hill Republicans, talk radio, and some Fox News opiners is rapidly approaching eleven on a ten-point scale. Yesterday, Rush floated the idea that the Deep State might be so pernicious that it deceived George W. Bush into the Iraq War. Lou Dobbs wants top people at the FBI taken into custody by U.S. Marshals. Ditto Hannity and Pirro. And, of course, Jerry Falwell Jr. is in on the act. But when Senator Ron Johnson got over his skis last night asserting not just bias but corruption at the FBI and hyping claims from an informant of a secret society scheming to do . . . something, I got a bad feeling ...