A Trumpian New Message for the Davos Crowd

When President Trump touches down in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, he will be surrounded by many of the world’s financial and political elite — many of whom have expressed disdain toward him personally and his “America First” agenda. But now Trump has a choice to make. He can present himself as narcissistic, needy and always desperate for adulation, or he can make a compelling case for his presidency before an audience of some consequence. With a year under his belt, Trump now has something of a credible agenda. He can invite these world leaders to join him in a quest for economic growth, secure borders and fighting Islamist extremism.