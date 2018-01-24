As Mueller Closes In, Paranoia Spreads in the White House

For those of us who follow the news through the mainstream media, Tuesday was a busy day for the Russia investigation. It started with Monday's late-breaking story from Axios, reporting that FBI Director Christopher Wray had threatened to quit after Attorney General Jeff Sessions exerted pressure on him to purge the agency of people the White House considers tainted by association with former director James Comey. Sessions even asked White House counsel Don McGahn what to do and was reportedly told to back off, since firing yet another FBI director wouldn't be a good look for the Trump administration.