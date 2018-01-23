Trump Takes Immigration Advice From President Stephen Miller

The government shutdown is over for now. Senate Democrats have agreed to fund the government. Senate Republicans have said they would give Democrats a vote to allow Dreamers -- young people brought to this country as children -- to stay. What remains to be seen is how the President will handle immigration going forward -- and by "President," I mean Stephen Miller.

Trump's 32-year old senior policy advisor is getting his 15 minutes of infamy, infuriating some Republicans nearly as much as Democrats. "As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating on immigration, we are going nowhere," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, has said.