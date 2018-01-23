Did Devin Nunes Invent His Own Smoking Gun?

For all the jokes about his competence as a congressman, Devin Nunes pulled off something of a political masterstroke over the last week. Seeking to cast doubt on Robert Mueller’sRussia investigation, his office compiled a memo alleging scandalous misdeeds at the Department of the Justice and the F.B.I., based on classified information that few other people can access. He allowed his colleagues to look at it, then declined to make it public, setting off a social media firestorm around the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. Congressman Mark Meadowspurported to be “shocked,” and others claimed that the revelations were serious enough to merit firings, and even criminal charges. At the same time, House Republicans are refusing to share the memo with the very agencies the memo claims to unmask, fueling the histrionics on Fox News and on Donald Trump’sTwitter over alleged F.B.I. bias, and whipping the conservative base into a frenzy.