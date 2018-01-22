How the GOP Can Prepare for a Democratic Wave

If you've read any election coverage in the last 12 months, you probably know that college-educated voters don't like President Trump. In the 2016 election, Trump made significant gains with non-college-educated white voters but lost a significant number of traditionally Republican, affluent, college-educated voters. In 2017, special and off-year election results have suggested that voters in this latter group are continuing to turn out and register their dissatisfaction with Trump by voting for Democrats. And if Democrats manage to retake the House in 2018 (an event that has, in my view, better than 50-50 odds but is far from a certainty), well-educated whites will probably be part of the story.