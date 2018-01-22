Democrats Have All the Leverage in the Shutdown Standoff

Well good morning, America! I hope you aren't planning any visits to national parks today (or if you are, it would be best if you don't need to use the restroom). Because the suicidal Republican Congress couldn't pass a short-term spending deal or deliver a broader compromise to their clueless president, the government has shut down for the first time since 2013. And if Democrats can stand their ground during what is likely to be a noisy, confusing, high-stakes, and potentially lengthy standoff, they might just be able to force Republicans to slink back to the negotiating table and accept half of what was on offer last night.