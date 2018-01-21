Opioids in the Suburbs

In nine days in early December, eight young people died of overdoses in Fairfax County, Va., the second-richest of the 3,007 counties in the United States. Mass events like these happen frequently and in all sorts of places. A half-dozen people died in the small Rhode Island town of Burrillville in the first weeks of 2015. Twenty-eight people overdosed in a single afternoon in Huntington, West Virginia, in 2016, though all but two survived. We describe them as mass overdoses, but of course the life of a heroin addict is a solitary one, and most of those involved die alone in alleys, in cars, in the bedrooms they grew up in. Sixty-four thousand Americans died of overdoses in 2016, and early statistics for 2017 hint at a 21 percent rise. It is perhaps natural that observers link the problems to economic or social hard luck, as Bill Clinton did a couple of years ago, when he described white working-class people as dying of a broken heart. To look at prosperous Northern Virginia is to see a different sociological picture, in which the drugs are more a cause than an effect.