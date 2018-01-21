How Democracies Panic

We are living in an era of political panic. Some of President Donald Trump's most enthusiastic supporters in 2016 were motivated to overlook his shortcomings by desperate fear that our system of government was near death and only the most extreme measures could save it. A poll conducted by PRRI and the Atlantic immediately after the election found that more than 60 percent of Trump's voters believed the 2016 election was the last chance to stop America's decline. As one pro-Trump essayist famously put it, things had gotten so bad that it was time either to charge the cockpit or you die.