The #MeToo backlash ― much predicted, fitfully rehearsed ― arrived in earnest this week, disguised as feminism. The pretext: a messily written story published on Saturday on Babe.net, about a woman’s coercive sexual encounter with comedian Aziz Ansari. The condemnations were swift. “It transforms what ought to be a movement for women’s empowerment into an emblem for female helplessness,” wrote The New York Times’ Bari Weiss, who calls herself a “proud feminist.”