Trumping the Administrative State

During the 2016 presidential election, the New York Times alleged that the Trump campaign had offered to make John Kasich the most powerful vice president in history, through a novel division of duties: The vice president would be in charge of domestic and foreign policy. The president, meanwhile, would be in charge of making America great again.The story might be apocryphal, but a year and a half later it resembles the Trump administration's approach to reforming or rolling back the modern administrative state. While President Trump's statements and tweets have dominated headlines, his agencies have taken important first steps toward significantly changing the ways that federal agencies govern American life, a process that began months ago with the president's executive orders and continues under the watchful eye of the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) and which was amplified in significant ways by Congress's broad use of the long-dormant Congressional Review Act.