Trump's Tweets Overshadowed a Consequential First Year

One year later.

In the 12 months since his inauguration, the headlines from Donald Trump’s presidency have been dominated by disruption: provocative tweets, derisive language and epic feuds.

All of which has overshadowed some of the fine print — that is, the consequential actions Trump has taken that have changed the way the federal government works and the role the United States plays in the world. Indeed, that’s the implicit bargain congressional Republican leaders have made with the White House. Most have muted their public criticism of the president during controversies over his words, including the latest one on his vulgar description of African countries, on the theory he can help implement their policy agenda.