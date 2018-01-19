Is Amazon Heading for the Swamp?

Prediction for 2018: Local reporter for the Washington Post will become a very awkward job.

On Thursday, Amazon released the 20-city shortlist in its continental game show to name its second headquarters, and the picks largely consist of the major North American cities you’d expect to have a shot, thanks to their large, educated workforces and abundant infrastructure, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Raleigh, Miami, Pittsburgh, and New York City. While some of the picks are pleasant surprises considering the economic gift Amazon and its anticipated 50,000 jobs would bestow on the winner (’sup, Columbus, Ohio?), it’s the three picks for the D.C. area—the city itself and two of its neighboring suburban regions, listed as Montgomery County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia—that are ticking up the most eyebrows Thursday.