Experts Silenced About Trump's Mental Fitness

Many Americans are asking questions about Donald Trump’s mental fitness for the heavy duties of the presidency and coming to their own answers. The topic has become so prevalent that the president himself asked his doctor to administer a cognitive test as part of his physical. Yet mental health experts who have been trying simply to raise this legitimate inquiry and contribute to its informed discussion have been chastised by those who wish to silence them. Now that Trump himself has opened up the issue, those professionals' voices are needed in the public discourse more than ever.