Sara Carter, Sara Carter January 19, 2018

Bombshell House Intel Report Exposes Massive FISA Abuses
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

A review of a classified document outlining what is described as extensive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse was made available to all House members Thursday and the revelations could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and Department of Justice, several sources with knowledge of the document stated. These sources say the report is “explosive,” stating they would not be surprised if it leads to the end of Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation into President Trump and his associates.

 

