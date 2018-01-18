The Feminist War on Common Sense

Heather Wilhelm, National Review Online January 18, 2018

The Feminist War on Common Sense
In the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, Kristin Wiig stars as Annie, a down-on-her-luck single Milwaukee woman who regularly hooks up with Ted, a handsome Porsche-driving quasi-sociopathic cad delightfully played by Mad Men's Jon Hamm. After Annie sleeps over for the first time, a skittish Ted reminds her that their night together meant nothing, relationship-wise. Annie gamely pretends to agree. We're on the same page! she insists, meandering a bit. I mean, I'm not looking for a relationship right now either, let's just say that. I just . . . whatever you want to . . . I can do, you know, I'd rather just . .  ...

