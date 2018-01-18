Obama Doctor Kills Liberal Dream of Trump Incapacity

President Trump declared himself the other week a “very stable genius.” In response to the incessant complaints by some in the media about his mental stability, his retort was classic Trump — serious but with a humorous edge cutting only those whose bizarre rage against the president has them slowly succumbing to a strain of public madness.

Normal people who aren’t scratching their eyes out hating the first family laugh with the president when he makes these remarks. The cosmopolitan set, in the meantime, cry into their martinis while looking for an “insurance policy” against him.