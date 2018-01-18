Eminem and Gandhi Are Right: Future Will Lean Pro-Life

The 45th annual March for Life in Washington arrives on the heels of one more Pew survey about declining faithâthis latest indicating that only 4-in-10 Millennials think of Christmas as a religious holiday. All of which raises a new question for those gathering on the Mall in what P.J. O'Rourke has rightly described as the only selfless demonstration that regularly assembles there: If fewer and fewer younger people are going to church, will the pro-life cause itself eventually wither and die?Panglossian though it may seem, I believe the answer is no. Consider as opening witnesses for defense of that proposition two unlikely bedfellows: long-reigning bad-boy rap superstar, Marshall Mathers; and world-beating non-Christian apostle of nonviolence, Mahatma Gandhi.First, let's hear from Eminem. His new album Revival, though not an overnight commercial triumph, nonetheless unveiled last month to ubiquitous notices. That's small wonder, for two reasons: First, because Eminem is an uncannily gifted wordsmith, above all in feminine rhyme/assonance, who never fails to deliver novel verse; and second, because most of the album's themes are either guaranteed fan-base pleasers (vintage soundings of domestic and social grievances); or squarely in the political safety zone (attacking Donald Trump).