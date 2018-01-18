As Goes Trump, So Goes the GOP

Donald Trump is historically unpopular. At the end of 2017, the three major polling aggregatorsâthe HuffPost Pollster, Real Clear Politics, and FiveThirtyEightâput his approval rating at 40.4, 40, and 37.9 percent, respectively. According to FiveThirtyEight's historical averages, this is the worst rating that any president has had at a comparable point since Gallup started asking the question in the late 1930s.Trump had difficulties his entire first year. On almost every day since his inauguration, the president has had a lower approval rating than his predecessors. The notable exceptions are Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton. Ford's numbers roughly matched Trump's for a significant stretch of his first year and Clinton's numbers briefly dipped below Trump levels in 1993. But those exceptions shouldn't be comforting to the president. Ford wasn't a picture of popularityâhis numbers cratered after he pardoned Nixonâand Clinton's overreach in his early policy initiatives is part of what led to the Republican wave of 1994.