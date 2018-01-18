As Goes Trump, So Goes the GOP

Donald Trump is historically unpopular. At the end of 2017, the three major polling aggregatorsâthe HuffPost Pollster, Real Clear Politics, and FiveThirtyEightâput his approval rating at 40.4, 40, and 37.9 percent, respectively. According to FiveThirtyEight's historical averages, this is the worst rating that any president has had at a comparable point since Gallup started asking the question in the late 1930s.Trump had difficulties his entire first year. On almost every day since his inauguration, the president has had a lower approval rating than his predecessors. The notable exceptions are Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton. Ford's numbers roughly matched Trump's for a significant stretch of his first year and Clinton's numbers briefly dipped below Trump levels in 1993. But those exceptions shouldn't be comforting to the president. Ford wasn't a picture of popularityâhis numbers cratered after he pardoned Nixonâand Clinton's overreach in his early policy initiatives is part of what led to the Republican wave of 1994.