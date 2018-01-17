Donald Trump Will Soil You. Ask Lindsey Graham.

One day it’s all sun and sycophantic fun on one of the president’s fancy golf courses, where you’re telling yourself that to marvel at his putts and swoon over his swing are small prices for influence and will pay off in the end. The next you’re in the middle of a surreal feud among your fellow Republicans about whether he used “shithole” or “shithouse” to describe poor countries of dark-skinned people, and you look like a sellout and fool for having thought and said better about him.