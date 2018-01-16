Will Bannon Sink Kushner?

Less than two weeks after Steve Bannon’s stunning excommunication from Trumpworld, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are scheduled to question the former chief strategist about the Trump campaign’s Russian ties. Bannon’s testimony has been highly anticipated following a series of scathing comments he made to author Michael Wolff, which precipitated his fall from favor. And although he was a late addition to Team Trump, the president’s former policy whisperer may still possess enough damning information to worry the White House and to intrigue special counsel Robert Mueller, who has reportedly subpoenaed Bannon to testify before a grand jury.