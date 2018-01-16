Margaret Atwood Is a Blood-Drinking Monster

Margaret Atwood likes to stir the pot. Always has. You've got to like her for that. So when she wrote a piece in Saturday's Globe and Mail called "Am I a Bad Feminist?", she can't have been too surprised by the vitriol that ensued. What might surprise the rest of us is where it came from. These attackers were not the usual Atwood critics on the right. They are a generation of younger activists who think she has sold women, feminism – and especially victims of sexual assault – down the river.