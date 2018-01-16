DACA and Border Security Are Just Common Sense

As a child growing up in public housing, my mother always taught me that with hard work and a focus on education, I could accomplish my goals and live my dreams, the American Dream. Unfortunately, that is not the case for hundreds of thousands of children in America today. Through no fault of their own, these children face uncertainty about their future and their ability to succeed or even remain in America. These are the “DREAMers," the children who were brought to America by their parents via illegal immigration.