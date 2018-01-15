The Martin Luther King Jr. We Knew 50 Years Ago

As his memory grows more distant, we also tend to idealize his crusade — forgetting the issues that made him even more controversial: his opposition to militarism and denunciation of America as “the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.” Ultimately, though, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is that he managed to combat injustice by appealing to Americans’ highest aspirations and to offer them, as The Post wrote a half-century ago, “a leadership of generous and genuine hopes.”