Some Drive-Bys are reporting that Trump is reveling in the controversy. He’s loving the fact that he’s got ’em so stirred up. I don’t know about that. But all I can tell you is I have been there. I have been in the midst of these kind of firestorms, folks, and I can tell you that this is all faux rage. It is faux anger. It is faux outrage. It is made up. It is for the cameras. It’s for the microphones. It’s for the audience.