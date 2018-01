I know Oprah Winfrey. So I can say it: President Trump, sir, you are no Oprah. Trump said last week he’d beat Winfrey in the 2020 presidential race. And he dismissed the burst of talk about her possible 2020 candidacy with a belittling comment: “Oprah will be a lot of fun.” Of course, that opened the door for a poll. Winfrey beat Trump by 10 percentage points, 48-38, according to Rasmussen.