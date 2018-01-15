Amid Phony Outrage, Trump Honors Dr. King

RUSH: Now, the other thing that happened today at the White House. Grab sound bites 24 and 25. This was surreal. Set the stage. Yesterday Trump has this meeting with the DACA people. And he tweeted about this. His tweet from this morning at 7 a.m., “The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high-crime areas.”