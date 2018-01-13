Trump's Global Bigotry

Meeting with leaders from both parties yesterday to craft a bipartisan immigration deal, President Donald Trump uttered words that are likely to define his presidency. When lawmakers raised the issue of protecting immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries, the president reportedly asked, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” He added, “Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.” He suggested the United States should take more immigrants from countries like Norway.