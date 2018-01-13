The Republican Triumphs of 2017

For 37 years, efforts to open the remote Alaskan tundra known as the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to drilling for oil and natural gas got nowhere. It's a barren, uninhabitable area that looks like the surface of an asteroid. But environmental groups and their Democratic allies treated it like a rare tourist attraction and insisted its pristine ugliness must be preserved.Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) badgered his colleagues for years to allow the energy riches of ANWR's non-wilderness 1002 Area to be exploited. But it was the senator's pals, House Republicans, who kept this from happening in 2005. And when Stevens died in a plane crash in 2010, ANWR looked to be forbidden to energy companies forever.No more. ANWR was opened for development as part of the Republican tax reform enacted last month. The tax bill became law through a legislative process called reconciliation that made profit-making assets attractive to lawmakers. Opening ANWR meant tax cuts could be bigger.