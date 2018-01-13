The Intellectual Grenades of Charles Murray

For the packed house at the American Enterprise Institute on the evening of January 8, Charles Murray needed no introduction. We were there to celebrate the 75th birthday of the author of Losing Ground, The Bell Curve, and Coming Apart and to mark his transition to emeritus status at the center-right think tank where he has spent the last 27 years. But this party also had a twist. It was Murray, the guest of honor, who had brought a gift: a spellbinding address reflecting on his career, work, thought, and grim view of the American future.My whole career has been one wrong answer after another as far as the left is concerned, Murray joked. He described growing up in Newton, Iowa, and his roots in Middle America. When he arrived as a freshman at Harvard in September 1961, he said, he was somewhat estranged from the manners and norms of East Coast university life. A part of me always felt like an outsider and still does. Four years later, he left Massachusetts for Thailand. He spent some six years there, first as a Peace Corps volunteer and later as a social scientist. I basically missed the '60s, he said.