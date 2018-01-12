The Wall Goes Up. The 'Dreamers' Stay.

Just under 800,000 people received permits to stay and work in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program begun by President Barack Obama. President Trump has announced the program’s end, pending a lawsuit winding its way through the courts. It now falls to Congress to decide the fate of the “dreamers.” There are some conservatives who will say that any deal that lets the dreamers stay in the country is amnesty. But the truth is that there is an obvious compromise that balances dreamers and security.