A Garbage Deal on DACA

What is it about gangs and immigration? The so-called Gang of Six came up with a proposed deal on DACA that is worthy of the late, unlamented Gang of Eight's version of comprehensive immigration reform. It deserves to be thrown into the nearest circular filing cabinet, and opposition from the White House thankfully ensures that it will be. It proposes giving a full amnesty not just to the relatively narrow category of DACA recipients (roughly 700,000 people) but to the broader population of so-called DREAMers, possibly covering a couple of million people. On top of this, it would give a version of amnesty to the parents of the DREAMers ...