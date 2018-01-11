With Bannon & Flake Gone, Trump Coalition May Emerge

Life is about the “net,” not the “gross.” And in that regard, Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury,” is a net plus for President Trump. Specifically, if the book ends Stephen K. Bannon’s rise in the Republican Party, then there is a better chance of a Republican coalition developing that will be stronger in the 2018 midterm elections. And that would be very good for the president. So far, Trump has never really governed with a coalition. There has never been a melding together of Trump rally attendees and rabid supporters with shellshocked Republican regulars and elected officials who have to build campaigns and win elections. And with Bannon on the warpath, it was impossible for the Trump wing of the GOP and the congressional wing of the party to truly come together.