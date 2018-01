On Tuesday, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, jumped into the race for Arizona's now-open Senate seat. Arpaio is, to put it mildly, controversial. He was recently pardoned by President Trump for contempt of court (the case related to racial profiling), he's publicly questioned whether President Obama's birth certificate is real and he at one point forced prisoners to wear pink underwear (Jim Swift has more on Arpaio here).