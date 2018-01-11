The GOP Must Win a Better Deal on DACA

At a partially televised bipartisan meeting about immigration on Tuesday, President Trump demonstrated that he's not, despite the fevered fantasies of the Left, senile; unfortunately, he also demonstrated that he's not necessarily reliable on immigration policy. Trump was optimistic that an agreement to codify DACA, President Obama's unlawful de facto amnesty for a segment of so-called Dreamers, would eventually be struck. We, too, think there is a deal to be had in theory, but it must be carefully crafted. On Tuesday, Trump said he would sign anything Congress sent him ...