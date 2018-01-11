Mr. President, Put Up That Wall

Of all the Judeo-Christian virtues, the one that utterly baffles me is humility. I mean, what is in it for me? In observing our 45th President the past year or so, I believe he too shares my skepticism about humility. Charity? Sure. Kindness? But of course. Yet, humility? I cannot see any benefit for me in practicing humility, and I am pretty sure Donald Trump thinks similarly. In fact, I dare say he has never even tried practicing humility. Certainly I have not. Nor have I tried Chinese cuisine, which, by the way, has no known dessert.