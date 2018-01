'It was a ceremony fit for the gods. That was the Washington Post's Dana Milbank, way back in August of 2008, describing Barack Obama's history-making acceptance of the Democratic presidential nomination. It seems so long ago, doesn't it? Though somewhat tongue-in-cheek, the description wasn't that far off. If the Beatles, as an insouciant John Lennon once claimed, were more popular than Jesus, Obama could certainly qualify as the Beatles of politics ...