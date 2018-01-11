Can the Democrats Run Up the Score in 2018?

Lee Carter doesn’t exactly look like the kind of guy who should be giving Republicans nightmares. The Marine Corps veteran is a stocky, 30-year-old redhead from Manassas, Virginia, who works in I.T. and dresses like it—visible undershirt, khakis, the whole bit. He had never run for office until last year, when he embarked on a long-shot bid for Virginia’s House of Delegates. Carter was trying to unseat the sitting House Majority Whip, a 10-year Republican incumbent. Making his challenge even more daunting, Carter ran as a democratic socialist, in the mold of Bernie Sanders, in a middle-class district that’s the very picture of Panera Bread exurbia.