President Donald Trump has never been able to settle on the appropriate ransom for allowing more than 700,000 so-called Dreamers, the undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children, to stay in the U.S. But in a bipartisan White House meeting Tuesday, Republicans and Democrats made progress in narrowing the focus of Trump's demands and laying the basis for a deal. Both sides should seize the opportunity before it slips away in an errant tweet.