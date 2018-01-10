Fire and Flimsy: The Michael Wolff Way

n February 2017, according to Michael Wolff’s new book, Fire And Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Tony Blair met with Jared Kushner in Washington. Blair, the story goes, was eager as ever to please and offered Kushner what Wolff describes as “a juicy nugget of information.” “There was, he suggested, the possibility that the British had had the Trump campaign staff under surveillance, monitoring its telephone calls and other communications and possibly even Trump himself.” The implication was that the British government had done this to win favor with the Obama administration. However: “It was unclear whether Blair’s information was rumor, informed conjecture, his own speculation, or solid stuff.” After Trump learned of the news, Kushner and Steve Bannon decided to ask the CIA whether Blair’s scoop was accurate. “A few days later,” Wolff concludes, “the CIA opaquely reported back that the information was not correct; it was a ‘miscommunication.’ ”